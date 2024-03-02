'Proud Husband' Aditya Dhar Praises Yami Gautam For Her Performance And Dedication In Article 370 - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Yami Gautam's starrer 'Article 370' has glued the audiences to it with the strong content and the exceptional performance from Yami in the character of Zooni Haksar. The film has not only opened with fantastic reviews from audiences and critics, but they have also lauded Yami's dedication and transformations she has shown in the film. The film has closed the first weekend with solid numbers of 5.302 crores and is all set for another healthy run at the ticket window.

While Yami Gautam is receiving rave reviews and love for her performance in Article 370, the praise that comes in special is from his husband and the producer of the film Aditya Dhar. Aditya Dhar took to his social media and penned down a long post praising his wife and actress, Yami Gautam, and wrote,

"The amount of training Vicky went through during URI, Yami went through even more (Both of them gave their blood and sweat to their). Yami was very clear that portraying a female NIA officer, meant representing each and every female officer, in the field, safeguarding India. She was absolutely clear that she couldn’t afford to falter.

For her, it was imperative that she looks absolutely convincing as an officer, who can lead a team in the thick of the battle; that was the only and right way to make our audience believe the feats that Zooni Haksar and her team pull off in the film. Also, the responsibility of portraying the real life inspiration behind this character was massive. However, judging from the audiences responses, I am pretty convinced that she has done an extraordinary job. Thank you, Thank you, Thank You all! #ProudHusband #Article370 #Article370Movie"

The perfection and dedication Yami Gautam has brought to the character Zooni Haksar reflect on her performance. From the body language to the tonality and nature of the character, she learned everything, and the training video shared by her showed her hard work and sincerity as an actor. Yami Gautam has trained hard for the character of Zooni Haksar and has brought the character to life on screen.

A few days ago also, Yami Gautam shared a video of her from the gym, where she is seen preparing rigorously daily for one to two hours. The training session video received unanimous praise from the audiences, who hailed her for the dedication she puts into the character, which reflects on-screen in her performance.

Yami Gautam has proved her one-woman show potential in Article 370. The actress is also an accomplished performer, and audiences love to watch her on screen. Her performance as Zooni Haksar in the film is proof of her extraordinary talent, which knows no limits, and also that she is capable of playing every kind of character.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam will be next seen in Dhoom Dhaam.