Puma responds to Anushka Sharma’s allegations with a new PIC, netizens call it ‘publicity stunt’

Puma has responded to Anushka Sharma's allegations on using her picture without permission. However, a lot of netizens called it a publicity stunt by both of them.

Mumbai: Sports and clothing brand Puma has responded to Anushka Sharma’s allegations that they used her picture without her permission. Taking to Instagram, Puma posted a picture of what seemed like a contract and read ‘Puma x Anushka’ and wrote, “Hey @anushkasharma, we should’ve reached out sooner! Should we take things to the next level, then?” Not just this, Anushka reposted the picture and wrote, ‘I’m asleep.” 

The move by the sports brand has left netizens confused who called it marketing strategy and publicity stunt. “Both teams played well. What a publicity stunt,” commented one user. "a marketing genius,” added another.  

See Anushka's reactions

Earlier, Anushka Sharma had slammed the brand for using her pictures without permission. Taking to Instagram Story, Anushka posted a picture of herself along with a caption slamming the athleisure brand, Puma. 

She wrote, "Hey Puma India, I am sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I am not your brand ambassador. Please take it down," with an angry emojis. 

Earlier, Anushka shared a sun-kissed picture in which she was seen flaunting her abs in a yellow-green coloured sports bra and black leggings. These pictures of the actor were re-shared by the brand without her permission. Promoting their end of season sale, they used Anushka`s pictures. 

Talking about her work front, Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in `Qala`. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it`s become a huge talking point after the release. Backed by Anushka`s brother, Karnesh Sharma`s production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. It marks Babil`s official acting debut in films. In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film Chakda Xpress.  

(With ANI inputs)

