Punjab and Haryana High Court grants relief to singer Daler Mehndi in human trafficking case

New Delhi: The Punjab and Haryana high court have granted relief to popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi in the 2003 human trafficking case. On Thursday, the High Court stayed the earlier decision by which the singer was sentenced to two years of imprisonment.

According to news agency ANI, "Punjab and Haryana High Court stays the decision of the Patiala Court that had sentenced Daler Mehndi to two years of imprisonment in a 2003 human trafficking case." The news agency further stated that after the court order was passed, the singer was taken into custody by Punjab Police.

Daler’s legal team had previously given their reason for taking the case to the High Court in the case, citing, "Unfortunately, the court's verdict is not in our favour and his conviction has been upheld. We will immediately move the higher court and file an appeal. We are very hopeful for justice," his lawyer LM Gulati had told PTI at the time.

The musician, along with his deceased brother (Shamsher Mehndi), had allegedly requested Rs 12 lakhs from a man under the guise of transporting him to Canada.

The singer has been part of the Indian music industry for close to two decades now and has sung many popular songs such as 'Dangal' and 'Rang de Basanti' among others.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI).