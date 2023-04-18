Sonam Bajwa's Bold Photoshoot In Red Hot Backless Gown Raises Mercury - See Pics

New Delhi: Popular Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa has a massive fan following - thanks to her incredible body of work, solid performances and an amazing social media presence. She recently dropped simmering pictures from her bold photoshoot wearing a strappy red hot dress looking flaunting her hourglass figure.

Sonam Bajwa rocked her backless number like a true blue diva, sending fans into a tizzy on Instagram. Earlier as well, she shared a hot video from the same photoshoot taking a shower. The Honsla Rakh star was recently part of 'The Entertainers' tour in the US headlined by Akshay Kumar including other stars like Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and Nora Fatehi among others.

Sonam has worked in Punjabi, Hindi and a few Tamil and Telugu films. Not many people know but she also participated in the Femina Miss India contest in 2012 and soon began her acting career a year later with the Punjabi film Best Of Luck.

On the work front, she has 'Carry On Jatta 3' with Gippy Grewal in her kitty. The film is directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Humble Motion Pictures. It is a sequel to the Carry On Jatta 2 and also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Nasir Chinyoti, Jaswinder Bhalla among others.

She has also featured in a few music videos such as Surma and Brown Shortie.