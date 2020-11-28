Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh, Harbhajan Mann, Richa Chadha back farmer protest, tweet support

New Delhi: In the wake of the ongoing farmer protest in the country, several celebrities took to Twitter and expressed their solidarity. Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh, singer Harbhajan Mann and Richa Chadha amongst others tweeted support to the farmers protesting.

Kehrra Bann Maaru Yaaro, Vagdeyan Daraavan Nu !! Shaala! Sachaayi Di Jitt Hove!!

Shaala! Roti Di Jitt Hove #kisanmazdurektazindabaad#standingwithfarmers#kisanandolandelhi pic.twitter.com/yiZbCiM4yd — Harbhajan Mann (@harbhajanmann) November 26, 2020

For those who are wondering what the farmers are protesting, read India has been facing an agrarian crisis for the past 2 decades, 12000 farmers commit suicide every year, that’s over 30/day! And yet, this is the biggest protest by people who put food on our plates. https://t.co/Oz5Wl1YUpK — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 27, 2020

Next time you shop for vegetables, (which u will soon irrespective of where u live or how much meat/fish u eat), don’t wonder why the prices for vegetables are constantly rising. India is still an agrarian economy. It’s not just a ‘farmer’s issue’. Everything is connected. https://t.co/8CAF9xcsIs — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 27, 2020

For the uninitiated, farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the new law by the Centre a few months back. The protesting farmers have been marching towards entering the capital for the last few days.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakanuda) president Buta Singh Burjgill told PTI, "Several farmer leaders are still on their way to Delhi. We will hold a meeting tomorrow and then take our next decision."