Farmers protest

Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh, Harbhajan Mann, Richa Chadha back farmer protest, tweet support

Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh, singer Harbhajan Mann and Richa Chadha amongst others tweeted support to the farmers protesting. 

New Delhi: In the wake of the ongoing farmer protest in the country, several celebrities took to Twitter and expressed their solidarity. Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh, singer Harbhajan Mann and Richa Chadha amongst others tweeted support to the farmers protesting

Diljit wrote: Baba BHALI Karey ANG SANG SAHAI HOVE

Harbhajan wrote: Kehrra Bann Maaru Yaaro, Vagdeyan Daraavan Nu !!

Shaala! Sachaayi Di Jitt Hove!!
Shaala! Roti Di Jitt Hove 

#kisanmazdurektazindabaad
#standingwithfarmers
#kisanandolandelhi

For the uninitiated, farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the new law by the Centre a few months back. The protesting farmers have been marching towards entering the capital for the last few days. 

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakanuda) president Buta Singh Burjgill told PTI, "Several farmer leaders are still on their way to Delhi. We will hold a meeting tomorrow and then take our next decision."

 

