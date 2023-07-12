Punjabi Singer Surinder Shinda Hospitalised, Son Urges People To Not Believe Rumours

Ludhiana: Due to health issues, Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda has been admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana. On Tuesday, his son Maninder Shinda gave a health update and cleared all rumours about his father’s death. Maninder Shinda went live on Facebook from his father's official page and clarified that his father is not on the ventilator.

"He needed treatment for quite some time and for this, he has been admitted to the hospital." Maninder urged people not to fall into any kind of rumours and false reports, and assured Surinder’s fans and followers that "he is fine and getting treated." Maninder also assured that details related to his father will be shared through Surinder Shinda's social media handles.

Singer's fans dropped their comments on Maninder’s live and wish for Surinder’s speedy recovery. Maninder also interacted with media outside the hospital and cleared all the rumours and shared details about his father’s health.



cre Trending Stories

Over the course of his career, Surinder Shinda has written a number of well-known songs that have resonated with listeners of all ages. His most popular songs include 'Jatt Jeona Morh,' 'Putt Jattan De,' 'Truck Billiya,' 'Balbiro Bhabhi,' and 'Kaher Singh Di Mout.'