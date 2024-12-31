Mumbai: The Pushpa 2 promotional event at Hyderabad’s Sandhya 70MM Theatre turned into a heartbreaking tragedy on December 4. A stampede during Allu Arjun’s visit to the theatre led to the death of a 35-year-old woman, Mogudampalli Revathi, and left her 9-year-old son, Sri Tej, critically injured. Tragically, doctors have declared Sri Tej brain dead, intensifying the outcry over the incident.

In the wake of this tragedy, an old video of Salman Khan addressing the risks of crowded events has gone viral. In the clip, Salman highlights the importance of prioritising public safety, saying that he cannot encourage theatre visits or other public gatherings if it puts lives at risk. It’s just not worth it. His words are being seen as a reminder of the responsibility celebrities hold during public interactions.



The incident has put Allu Arjun in a precarious position. Following the tragedy, he reportedly served a day in jail, marking an unprecedented legal move against a high-profile star. The actor is also facing charges of negligence for not ensuring proper safety measures during the event.

Additionally, anger over the stampede spilt onto the streets, with fans and locals vandalising the actor’s house. Security was subsequently tightened to protect his property and family from further damage.

Salman Khan’s resurfaced video has sparked conversations about how public figures can take a proactive role in preventing such incidents. While Allu Arjun’s involvement in the logistical arrangements of the Pushpa 2 event remains under scrutiny, Salman’s stance is being lauded as a model of foresight and responsibility.



The Pushpa 2 tragedy has become a wake-up call for the entertainment industry. Experts and fans are calling for stricter crowd control measures and better event planning to avoid such devastating outcomes.

As the investigation into the Hyderabad stampede continues, the focus remains on justice for the victims and lessons for future celebrity-led events.