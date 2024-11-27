Pushpa 2: The Rule: Sreeleela Nailed 'Kissik' Song In A Day, Learned Steps On- Set, Reports

New Delhi: Sreeleela sets the screen ablaze with her sensational moves in the much-awaited 'Kissik song' from highly anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The song, which has been one of the most anticipated tracks of the year, has finally dropped and fans couldn’t have asked for more.

Sreeleela left audiences mesmerized with her incredible energy and captivating presence. Her performance has not only caught the attention of fans but also solidified her place as one of the most desirable stars in the industry today.

Dancing Queen Sreeleela and Allu Arjun’s electrifying song set the stage on fire, leaving the audience spellbound with their energy and charisma.

According to the sources, "She learned the steps for the song on the set and shot it the same day. Her dedication and effortless moves have truly mesmerized everyone!” This demonstrates not only her natural talent but also her commitment to delivering the best performance possible, even under tight time constraints.

Sreeleela’s rise to stardom has been phenomenal. She first captured hearts with the hit number Kurchi Madathapetti from Guntur Kaaram alongside Mahesh Babu, earning praise for her energy and screen presence. Since then, her career has soared, with each project highlighting her versatility.

With the release of electrifying song 'Kissik' from Pushpa 2: The Rule, Sreeleela proves that her dedication, hard work, and undeniable talent are paving the way for a bright future in the industry.

Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, alongside Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

Slated to release in theatres on December 5th, 2024 Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Ace director Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. Music of the film is on T-Series.