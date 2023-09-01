trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656396
'Pushpa' Actress Rashmika Mandanna's Sweet Reply To Fan Leaves Netizens Excited - Check Here

Surprising fans, the actress responded first-hand to the messages and queries. When one of the fan asked her about an update regarding her upcoming films, Rashmika's response stirred the Internet. 

  • The actress will be next seen in 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor
  • Recently, Rashmika Mandanna graced the cover of Grazia
New Delhi: Actress Rashmika Mandanna has inarguably secured a special place in the hearts of the audience as Pushpa's Srivalli. Taking to X, the actress surprised fans by responding first-hand to their messages. One of the fans asked her about an update regarding her upcoming films. It read, "Rashu any updates regarding your upcoming films. Can’t wait reyyy. Can’t wait to see you in Pushpa 2 , D51, ANIMAL!! @iamRashmika #RashmikaMandanna"

To this, the actress replied, “One common thing I can say about all of these films is that - It’s going to be maaaaaaaad! ”. All these films are multilingual, and for all her fans from all around the world! With a huge fan following sprawling across the country and different languages, Rashmika has emerged as the best bet for multilingual films and her upcoming lineup of films is a proof of it. 
The actress recently conducted an ask me anything session with her followers and fans on social media, where one of the fans asked the national crush to mention her happy place. To which the actress responded, saying that "My Happy Place is home, which is Coorg."


Besides being a talented actress, she is also a style symbol when it comes to being stylish and looking elegant. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna graced the cover of a leading magazine Grazia with the tagline 'Girl of the moment'.

The actress will be next seen in 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor, followed by Pushpa 2 opposite Allu Arjun, D51 opposite Dhanush and her solo led film, 'Rainbow'.

 

