SURBHI JYOTI

Qubool Hai Actor Surbhi Jyoti Turns Into Water Baby, Drops Stunning Bikini Look From Maldives, See Video

Surbhi Jyoti is currently holidaying in Maldives and setting the internet ablaze with her photos and clips from her beach vacation. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 10:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Popular TV show 'Qubool Hai' fame actor Surbhi Jyoti has lately been giving major travel goals to her fans. The actor recently jetted off to the celeb-favourite destination Maldives along with her good pal and television actor Rithvik Dhanjani on a much-needed break. Surbhi also celebrated her birthday in the Maldives wearing a printed bodycon co-ord set with a be jewelled attachment. 

Surbhi has been making sure to keep her fan base hooked with glimpses from her exotic vacation. Surbhi has also been revealing her best beach-ready outfits and we are in love with her latest glam looks with picturesque Maldives backdrops. Only recently, she took to Instagram to share a 'happy reel'. She can be seen enjoying the crystal clear water of Maldives in a white bikini set and neon green oversized shrug. She captioned the video writing, "Happy state of mind..."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In another post, she can be seen dressed up in beautiful printed beachwear. Sporting a crop top, shorts and a long, flowy shrug, the actor posed by the beach. She kept her long tresses open in beachy waves and dreads and sported minimal makeup. She aptly captioned the series, "Island life …. "

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Surbhi also ringed her 35th birthday with Rithvik in the Maldives. Buzz is strong that the two are more than just 'good friends' and that there is something brewing between them. However, both the actors have maintained that they are just good friends. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Surbhi recently travelled to Mauritius with friends and TV actors Krystle D’souza and Vishal Singh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Their fun videos were all over the internet. 

 

