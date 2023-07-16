R Madhavan Poses With PM Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron At Louvre Museum In Paris

Paris: Actor R Madhavan was in 'awe' after attending the banquet dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The actor in his long post on his Instagram handle expressed his gratitude to PM Modi and President Macron for sharing their vision of 'grace and humility'.

He shared several pictures and the video from the dinner in a post that read, "The passion and dedication to doing good for the Indo-French relationship, as well as for the people of both countries was palpable and intense during the Bastille day celebration in Paris on the 14th of July 2023. I was in complete awe at the dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in honour of our Honorable, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, of both these world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations."

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' actor also shared about the French President taking a selfie and how PM Modi "very graciously and sweetly stood up to be part of it".

"The positivity and mutual respect in the air was like a loving embrace. I sincerely pray that their vision and dreams bear fruit for all of us at the desired and appropriate time. President Macron eagerly took a selfie for us while our Honorable Prime Minister very graciously and sweetly stood up to be part of it.. a moment that will be forever etched in my mind for both the uniqueness and impact of that picture," he added.

Conveying his gratitude to PM Modi and the French President for their valuable lessons, he stated, "Thank you President Macron and Modi Ji for the incredible lesson on grace and humility. May France and India forever prosper together."

Talking about the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 in his post, the actor wrote, "14th July 2023 also marked yet another fantastic and successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 with the unfailing Vikas engine built with the help of SEP France by Shri Nambi Narayanan. Praying also for the success of their important and incredible mission. @narendramodi @emmanuelmacron #bastilleday2023 #rocketrythenambieffect."

Actor Shilpa Shetty commented on his post, "Sooo proud of all your accomplishments, well-deserved @actormaddy"

Anupam Kher commented, "Jai ho and jai hind!"

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron shared a video on his Twitter handle showing glimpses of the two-day visit of PM Modi. In the video, Madhavan was also spotted shaking hands with the French President.

The French President tweeted, "To the people of India, trust and friendship."

Earlier, Madhavan had dropped two pictures on his Instagram handle sharing his look for the dinner. In the pictures, he was seen wearing grey-toned blazer and trousers and completed his look with a pair of glasses.

He wrote in the caption, "Thank you soooo much for making me feel so right for the occasion . For all the relentless styling options and the love .. @radhikamehra . I feel so comfortable and myself..#bastilleday at the #louvre #presidentsdinner2023."

On the work front, R Madhavan is all set for his next project, a supernatural thriller also starring Ajay Devgn and Jyotika.