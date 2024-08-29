R Madhavan Rejects Huge Offer Of Endorsing Paan Masala Brand

New Delhi: Unlike many A-listers powerhouse performer R Madhavan has declined the offer to endorse a popular paan masala brand reportedly. The 'Shaitan' actor was even offered a huge amount of money to become brand ambassador of the brand. However, Madhavan rejected the offer, keeping up with the responsibility towards the audiences.

According to sources, a big paan masala company is looking to cast a domestic face to increase reach of their brand. With Madhavan rejecting the offer, the brand is still on the look out for a new face. Previously, several celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Babu and Ajay Devgn among others endorsed pan masala brands and were highly criticised by their respective audiences.

On the work front, Madhavan kick-started 2024 with 'Shaitaan', which received immense love. Now, he is gearing up for several upcoming releases, including 'Dhurandhar', 'De De Pyaar De 2' and 'Shankaran' among others. In Tamil, he has ‘Test’ and ‘Adhirshtasaali’ to his credit. The actor is currently shooting for a project titled ‘Bridge’ in London.