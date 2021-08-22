R Madhavan shares adorable pic with son on his 16th birthday, netizens call him 'photocopy of Maddy'

New Delhi: Actor R Madhavan recently took to Instagram and shared a sweet post for his son Vedaant's 16th birthday on Saturday (August 22). In the picture, the actor is seen posing with his teenage son and smiling. His son looks handsome in a casual look and bears a striking resemblance to the actor. R Madhavan also penned a heartfelt note along with the picture expressing how proud he is of his son and his abilities.

He wrote, "Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I’m a blessed father."

Check out R Madhavan's heartfelt post for his son:

On the personal front, Madhavan and his wife Sarita tied the knot in 1999 and are parents to son Vedaant.

He will next be seen in the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect - a film that revolves around the life of aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. Along with acting, he will also be wearing the director's hat, making his directorial debut.

He is also awaiting the release of his digital series 'Decoupled'.