R Madhavan, wife shift to Dubai to help son Vedaant prepare for Olympics

New Delhi: Actor R Madhavan has relocated to Dubai with his wife Sarita and son Vedaant. The ‘3 Idiots’ actor revealed that he did so to help his 16 years old son Vedaant, who is a swimmer, to better prepare for Olympics 2026, as most large-sized pools are shut down in Mumbai due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases after the emergence of Omicron variant.

“The larger swimming pools in Mumbai are either closed because of Covid or out of bounds. We are here with Vedaant in Dubai where he has access to large pools. He’s working towards the Olympics, and Sarita (his wife) and I are right by his side.”, the actor told Bollywood Hungama. He further added that his son’s aspirations are more important to him than his own career.

R Madhavan often shares posts for Vedaant on Instagram. On his birthday this year, the actor penned a heartfelt note for him. “Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I’m a blessed father,” read the note.

He earlier posted a video of Vedaant and his friends enjoying pool time while his sang ‘Saadi Gali’ plays in the background.

On the work front, Madhavan is grabbing headlines for his performance in the recently released Netflix series ‘Decoupled’. His ambitious directorial project ‘Rocketry’ will also release in cinema halls next year.

