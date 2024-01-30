Raashii Khanna Wishes To Work With Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan; Spills The Beams In #AMA Session

New Delhi: In a recent Instagram AskMeAnything session, the talented actress Raashii Khanna opened up the doors to her world, sharing insights into her literary preferences, dream collaborations, and exciting career updates. Raashii Khanna opened up about various aspects of her life, shedding light on her camaraderie with co-star Vikrant Massey, daily routines, upcoming projects, and experiences working with fellow actors.

Raashii Khanna revealed that mmong her favorite books is the iconic, "The Fountainhead," "112 Ways to Meditate," and a very thoughtful gift from co-star Vikrant Massey, "Midnight Library,".

Expressing her desire to collaborate with the charismatic Mahesh Babu, the dynamic Thalapathy Vijay, the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, the Greek God Hrithik Roshan, and the stylish Allu Arjun, Khanna let us in into her dream collaborations.

Answering her next question, Raashii Khanna envisions herself working under the direction of some of the industry's most celebrated visionaries. From the grandeur of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's sets to the narrative brilliance of Zoya Akhtar, Raju Hirani, Mani Ratnam, to Anurag Kashyap, and last but not least Vidhu Vinod Chopra – Khanna's dream directorial lineup is as diverse as her filmography.

The actress dropped a tantalizing hint for her fans eagerly awaiting the second season of "Farzi," stating that it is expected to grace screens sometime next year. The success of the first season left viewers wanting more, and the anticipation for what the next chapter holds is palpable.

One of the highlights of the AMA was Khanna's discussion about her strong bond with Vikrant Massey. The talented duo has shared the screen in two films, "TME" and "Sabarmati Express," and has been shooting together for the past 6 to 8 months. Khanna expressed admiration for Massey, describing him as a fantastic actor. Known for her love of multiple showers, she humorously answered Massey's question on when she last showered.

Khanna also shared her plans for the day, revealing that she is heading to shoot something exciting for her upcoming movie "Yodha," set to release on March 15. This behind-the-scenes glimpse into her professional life creates anticipation among fans, especially those eagerly awaiting her performance in the upcoming film.

When asked about her experience working with Sidharth Malhotra in "Yodha," Khanna praised her co-star, stating that Sidharth is great and has put in considerable effort into his action sequences for the film.

In another delightful moment, Raashii Khanna fulfilled a fan's request by singing the song "Husn" by Anuv Jain.

Khanna's AMA session showcased her willingness to connect with her audience, sharing personal and professional snippets of her life.