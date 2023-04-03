topStoriesenglish2590948
Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra May Get Engaged In First Week Of April

Dating rumours between Raghav and Parineeti began last month when the two were pictured together in London and then in Mumbai.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Since Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chandha and actress Parineeti Chopra have been seen together, rumours about their wedding have been rife.

However, according to several media reports, a source that could not verified has claimed that the politician and the actress will soon make their relationship official by an intimate engagement ceremony in the capital in the first week of April.

According to the report, Parineeti has already reached New Delhi. The source also shared that the ceremony will be graced by family members including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas and Meera Chopra and the duo's close friends.

Dating rumours between Raghav and Parineeti began last month when the two were pictured together in London and then in Mumbai. The two have often been pictured together at Mumbai and New Delhi airport.

