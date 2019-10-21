Raghu Ram, wife Natalie De Luccio share pool pic from their babymoon- See inside

New Delhi: Popular TV personality Raghu Ram, who is expecting his first child with Natalie De Luccio, is holidaying with her at an undisclosed destination.

Raghu took to social media to share the pictures and wrote, "Pregnant and Rocking it!! #Babymoon."

Natalie poses in a black bikini while Raghu flaunts his signature look. Natalie also shared a picture and wrote, "Somebody’s getting excited. @instaraghu #babymoon #7months."

Raghu Ram, best known for his stint in reality show 'Roadies', tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio in December 2018.

Raghu was earlier married to Sugandha Garg. They separated in 2016 and got officially divorced in January 2018. After getting legally divorced, the two took to their respective Instagram handles to share photos of their wedding day and their divorce day with unusually cool captions.

Raghu and Natalie first met in 2016 for the song 'Aankhon Hi Aankhon Main'. Natalie was previously in a relationship with television actor Ejaz Khan for four years.