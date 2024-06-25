Raha Kapoor’s Non-Smiling Face In Her Latest Appearance Grabs Eyeballs, Netizens Call Her Carbon Copy Of Late Grandfather Rishi Kapoor

New Delhi: Raha Kapoor's appearances often send fans into a huge meltdown. The little Ms. Kapoor was once again spotted with her parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the city as they headed along with her for the inspection of their new abode. Raha looked every bit adorable and we totally agree with Karan Johar who called her an AI baby. This time in her latest appearance Raha Kapoor's non-smiling face grabbed all the attention and the netizens could not keep calm but compare her with her late grandfather and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. In the video, you can see Raha's resting face seems like she is a tad bit irked with her outing and it looked like she didn't want to step out.

Watch the video of Raha Kapoor's latest appearance with mommy-daddy Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Raha Kapoor has total Kapoor genes and the fans totally agree with Kareena Kapoor Khan who had said that the little one looks like her father Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor is head over heels in love with his daughter Raha and time and again he has given men major father goals to all his fans and followers.

Talking about the new bungalow of Ranbir that has been being made for a year now is reportedly named after his daughter Raha Kapoor. The bungalow is reportedly worth of rupees Rs 250 crore and that makes the little one the richest star kid among all. Raha is indeed the most adorable star kid and one cannot stop admiring the little one.