'Raha' to 'Lianna,' here are the meanings of celebrity baby names

New Delhi: Indian celebrities stand out when it comes to naming their newborns. Trust them to come up with some really unique and meaningful names for their young ones.

Going by their social media, celebrity couples with newly born babies like Ranbir-Alia or Bipasha-Karan seem to be beaming with joy. However, it is the names of their tiny tots which make one wonder about the meaning behind them. So, let`s take a look at 5 of the names that celebrity couples have bestowed upon their recently-born offspring, along with their meanings.

1. Raha Kapoor

The baby girl of Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was named by her `Dadi` (grandmother). Taking to her Instagram, new mom Alia Bhatt shared the meaning of the name `Raha` in various languages. `in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace` Alia wrote. `It also means happiness, freedom & bliss,` she added.

2. Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018. In January this year, the couple announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy. Malti is a Sanskrit word meaning 'small fragrant flower' or 'moonlight.'

3. Vayu Kapoor Ahuja

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja were blessed with a baby boy this year in August, and announced his name, `Vayu`, in September. `Vayu` means `Air` in Sanskrit. The name also belongs to the `Lord of Winds` and the `Deity of Breaths` in Hindu mythology.

4. Devi Basu Singh Grover

Television actor Karan Singh Grover and Bollywood icon Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to share the happy news of their baby girl`s birth. "The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine," the post read. It is no surprise, then, that they named their little one `Devi`. The word means `divine woman` or `goddess` in Sanskrit.

5. Lianna

Television`s `Ram and Sita` Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee welcomed their second child on November 11. They`re yet to name their newly-born angel. However, earlier this year, they had their first daughter, who was named `Lianna`. Though not so common in India, it is a common name in Western countries. It means `to wrap` or `to bind` in French.