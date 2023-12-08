New Delhi: Fresh from the massive success of his internationally acclaimed film, 'Kennedy,' Rahul Bhat has already started working on his next. The versatile actor uniquely celebrated his birthday, marking the occasion on the sets of Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming project, 'Black Warrant.'

Surrounded by the cast and crew, Rahul's birthday on set added an extra layer of camaraderie to the already exciting project. Reflecting on the experience, Rahul shared, "Celebrating my birthday on the sets of 'Black Warrant' was truly special. It's a testament to the incredible journey we're undertaking, and I couldn't have asked for a better way to mark the day. Grateful for the opportunity and the amazing team I get to work with."

The actor's dedication to his craft shines through as he merges personal milestones with professional pursuits, creating memorable moments both on and off-screen. It will be intriguing to see another striking performance from Rahul after his widely celebrated portrayal of a diabolical cop in 'Kennedy.'