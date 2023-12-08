trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2696545
NewsLifestylePeople
RAHUL BHAT

Rahul Bhat Rings In His Birthday On The Sets Of Vikramaditya Motwane's Next, 'Black Warrant'

Surrounded by the cast and crew, Rahul's birthday on set added an extra layer of camaraderie to the already exciting project. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 11:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rahul Bhat Rings In His Birthday On The Sets Of Vikramaditya Motwane's Next, 'Black Warrant' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Fresh from the massive success of his internationally acclaimed film, 'Kennedy,' Rahul Bhat has already started working on his next. The versatile actor uniquely celebrated his birthday, marking the occasion on the sets of Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming project, 'Black Warrant.' 

Surrounded by the cast and crew, Rahul's birthday on set added an extra layer of camaraderie to the already exciting project. Reflecting on the experience, Rahul shared, "Celebrating my birthday on the sets of 'Black Warrant' was truly special. It's a testament to the incredible journey we're undertaking, and I couldn't have asked for a better way to mark the day. Grateful for the opportunity and the amazing team I get to work with."

The actor's dedication to his craft shines through as he merges personal milestones with professional pursuits, creating memorable moments both on and off-screen. It will be intriguing to see another striking performance from Rahul after his widely celebrated portrayal of a diabolical cop in 'Kennedy.' 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Sreesanth vs Gautam Gambhir 'fixer' scandal
DNA Video
'Investigative' DNA test of Gogamedi murder case
DNA Video
DNA: Full story of Sukhdev Gogamedi Murder
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-Sanatan mentality
DNA Video
DNA: 'Amit Shah Vs Nehru' on Kashmir issue in Lok Sabha
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: North Korea's Kim Jong Un wipes tears
DNA Video
DNA: Trailer of 'BJP Raj' in Rajasthan!
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Gogamedi Murder
DNA Video
DNA: Cyclone Michaung makes landfall, claims 12 lives
DNA Video
DNA: Mizoram set to get a new CM