Raj Kundra finally breaks his silence on divorce with first wife Kavita Kundra, clarifies Shilpa Shetty wasn't the reason

New Delhi: Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra recently opened up on his first marriage with Kavita Kundra in an explosive interview with an entertainment portal and spoke about the ordeal in detail.

Although he has avoided talking about the topic for 12 years, he finally felt it was time to clear the air as he felt Kavita was maligning his current wife Shilpa in the media.

In a candid conversation, he told Pinkvilla that his first wife Kavita sold her sould during the divorce by blaming actress Shilpa Shetty when she herself was the reason why their marriage ended.

He said, "She sold her soul during our divorce; she had to present her bank statements and it was clearly mentioned she had been paid by the newspaper to sell a so-called scandalous story. She is blaming a celebrity for her broken marriage when she herself was the reason the marriage broke down."

Kundra revealed that she brought out the worst in him and always argued with everyone in his family, creating a disruptive atmosphere.

"She always brought out the worst in me and I think that’s evident from my past pictures and present. My family meant the world to me always but she would always fight and argue with everyone in my family and for her, it was always about her side of the family," he added.

"We were living in one house with my mum, dad and my sister and her husband had moved over from India to try and settle in the UK. She grew very close to my ex brother in law spending more and more time with him especially when I was out on business trips. Many of my family and even my driver would say we sense something fishy between these two and I would never believe it. I gave my ex wife the benefit of doubt. I did everything I possibly could for both sides of the family because for me my side or her family is family, a principle I still follow today, " he further said.

For the unversed, recently, an old interview by Raj Kundra's ex-wife Kavita Kundra had been doing rounds on the internet. In the scandalous interview, Kavita explicitly blamed Shilpa Shetty of wrecking her marriage with Raj.

In an interview with the Mail, Kavita said, "I look at the pictures of them together and think, she’s with my husband, she’s living my life. While I was trying to put our marriage back together, he was talking constantly about Shilpa, as if it didn’t matter what happened to us because he had found someone better, cleverer and more famous than me. Now he has begun pestering me for a divorce. I asked him if he planned to marry someone else but he avoided the question."

Kavita, the daughter of a businessman, married Raj Kundra in 2003 but the couple filed for divorce in 2006. They share a daughter Deelena Kundra, who was only a few months old when the couple parted ways.