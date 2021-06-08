हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
When Shilpa Shetty was in for a pre-birthday surprise on Super Dancer: Chapter 4

Shilpa Shetty was in for a surprise when the cast and crew of the dance reality show "Super Dancer: Chapter 4" organised a surprise bash for her. 

When Shilpa Shetty was in for a pre-birthday surprise on Super Dancer: Chapter 4

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates her birthday on Tuesday. She was in for a surprise when the cast and crew of the dance reality show "Super Dancer: Chapter 4" organised a surprise bash for her. Shilpa is a judge on the show.

"It felt so nice to see this sweet gesture from everyone present on the set. Super Dancer is my extended family, and there is this unseen bond that ties us. I am glad I could celebrate my birthday with the entire team," Shilpa told IANS.

"Little moments like these is what one treasures in life, and I count my blessing each day," she added, about her experience on the show that airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

 

