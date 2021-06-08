हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
happy birthday shilpa shetty

Raj Kundra wishes ‘dream wife’ Shilpa Shetty on her birthday, dedicates ‘Tum Hi Ho’ song to her! Watch video

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is ringing in her 46th birthday today (June 8), received a special birthday note from none other than her beloved husband Raj Kundra.

Raj Kundra wishes ‘dream wife’ Shilpa Shetty on her birthday, dedicates ‘Tum Hi Ho’ song to her! Watch video
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is ringing in her 46th birthday today (June 8), received a special birthday note from none other than her beloved husband Raj Kundra.

Raj took to his Instagram and shared a montage of his beautiful wife and wrote, “The song, the lyrics, the video says it all. Without you I am nothing. I love you soo much. Happy Birthday my Dream come true @theshilpashetty #happybirthday #gratitude #love #wife.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raj Kundra (@rajkundra9)

In the montage, Shilpa is seen having the best times of her life. From her photos in a bikini to their exotic vacations, the video is full of cherishable memories. 

In the backdrop of the video, Kundra played “Tum Hi Ho” song from the movie ‘Aashiqui 2,’ which starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

While their fans are going gaga over the romantic post, it was Shilpa who was quick to respond to her better half.

Calling Raj as her cookie, she thanked her hubby and wrote, “Awwwwwwww my cookie @rajkundra9 love you to the moon and back,” with heart emojis. 

shilpa

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty got married in 2009 and had their first child, son Viaan, in 2012. In 2020, they had their daughter Samisha via surrogacy.

On the work front, Shilpa will be making her comeback on the silver screen almost after a decade. She will be soon seen in the second installment of the popular comedy film, ‘Hungama’, alongside Paresh Rawal. Other than that, she also has Sabbir Khan's Nikamma in the pipeline.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
happy birthday shilpa shettyShilpa Shetty birthday celebrationRaj Kundraspecial postInstagram
Next
Story

Even though conditions on COVID may decline please do not be lax, reminds Amitabh Bachchan

Must Watch

PT14M35S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day