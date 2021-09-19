Rajat Bedi breaks silence on fatal car accident, says he'll 'financially support' victim's family

New Delhi: Jaani Dushman actor Rajat Bedi, who was involved in a car accident, spoke about the incident in an interview with a leading daily. He narrated the story from start to finish and also revealed that he has extended financial support to the victim's family.

It was reported on September 8, that the man hit by Bedi's car succumbed to his injuries and died at a Mumbai hospital.

As per a PTI report, D N Nagar police had registered a case against the actor under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

Later, they also added section 304-A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR registered against the actor, an official said.

Speaking about the tragic incident, Rajat Bedi told Hindustan Times, "The accident completely destroyed me. Even though it was not my fault, I am devastated, thinking like this has happened to me. I tried my best to save his life."

The 'Partner' actor revealed that he had taken care of all the expenses for the victim's family and claimed that he will continue to financially support the family.

"I took care of all the expenses, even the funeral. I will continue to support them financially. I’m just waiting for the police thing to get done, and then I will sit and look after the daughters and make some FDs for them. I have also got his wife a stable job, so that at least the family income will be decent," he said.

Rajat Bedi recounted the traumatic incident and spoke about the reaction he faced from bystanders.

He narrated, "After the accident, I just got out of the car, picked him and rushed to the hospital, all this while people kept saying, ‘arrey actor hai actor’, implying about all the other accident-related incidents involving actors. Thankfully, the accident did not happen in the night. It happened at 5:30 in the evening, nahi toh they would have assumed ke main peekar gaadi chala raha tha."

For the unversed, the incident occurred on September 6 in Mumbai, near a temple in Andheri when the actor was on his way home, according to a PTI report.

The pedestrian, who was in an inebriated condition, suddenly came into the middle of the road and got hit by the actor's car before the latter could apply brakes.

The actor took the injured person to the nearby Cooper Hospital and then went to D N Nagar police station where he informed about the incident, the police had told the agency.

(With agency inputs)