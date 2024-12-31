Mumbai: On what would have been Rajesh Khanna’s 82nd birthday, Bollywood continues to remember the “first superstar” of Hindi cinema, but new controversies surrounding his will and personal life have surfaced. Khanna, known for his unmatched charm and string of blockbusters, left behind not just a legacy of fame, but a complicated and tumultuous personal history involving his family and romantic relationships.

Rajesh Khanna, who passed away on July 18, 2012, left behind considerable wealth and his iconic bungalow, Aashirwad. However, in a move that shocked many, Khanna’s will—reportedly signed just a month before his death—excluded his wife, Dimple Kapadia, from the inheritance. Instead, he bequeathed his wealth and property to his two daughters, Twinkle and Rinke. The exclusion of Kapadia has raised eyebrows, especially given the couple’s longstanding marriage.

Despite their separation and the personal challenges they faced, Khanna and Kapadia remained married until his passing. Their relationship had faced numerous ups and downs, particularly in the wake of Khanna’s decline in stardom and his struggles in the 1970s. The contents of the will have thus sparked discussions about their final years together and whether the decision was reflective of deeper issues within the marriage.

Adding to the intrigue surrounding Khanna’s estate is the involvement of Anita Advani, Khanna’s alleged live-in partner for nearly a decade. A day before Khanna’s death, Advani sent a legal notice to his family, claiming her rights to his estate. Advani, who referred to herself as Khanna’s “surrogate wife,” argued that she played a crucial role in caring for him, managing his household, and even performing rituals like Karva Chauth during his final years.

Despite her claims, Advani was reportedly excluded from the funeral proceedings, fuelling her resentment towards Khanna’s family. In an emotional interview with ETimes, Advani said, “I was by his side during his loneliest phase.” She also revealed that Khanna had expressed a desire to turn Aashirwad into a museum, a vision she believes was disregarded by his family after his death.

Advani explained that she never raised the issue of inheritance during Khanna’s lifetime, as she was in love with him and not motivated by money. “I didn’t bring up the subject of money because I was never with him for his wealth,” she stated. However, after feeling mistreated by his family posthumously, Advani decided to seek legal redress, asserting her rights to compensation.

The ongoing legal battle and revelations about Khanna’s will have brought into focus the complexities of celebrity relationships, legacy, and inheritance. It also raises important questions about how the personal lives of public figures are managed after their passing and the challenges family members and loved ones face when dealing with fame, wealth, and legacy.