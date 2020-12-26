Rajinikanth health update: Blood pressure still on higher side, no visitors allowed

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital a day back on December 25, 2020, after his blood pressure shot up. The legendary star is currently under medical supervision and the hospital has released a fresh health bulletin. While his BP continues to remain high, it is under control.

The latest health update of Rajinikanth has been shared by well-known South critic Ramesh Bala on Twitter.

The health update reads: His blood pressure medications are being titrated carefully and he will continue to be under close monitoring. He has been advised complete rest in view of his labile blood pressure and visitors are not being allowed to meet him.

Based on the medical reports and investigation, his discharge formalities will be decided by evening.

He was admitted to the hospital and showed no symptoms of coronavirus COVID-19 as yet.

Earlier, Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Annaatthe’s shoot was halted on Wednesday, December 23, after four crew members tested positive for COVID-19. However, Rajinikanth and other cast and crew members have tested negative.

'Annaatthe's shoot was going on at Ramoji Filmcity in Hyderabad. The actor had left for shooting in Hyderabad on December 13 (a day after his birthday), once it resumed after the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Khushbu Sundar also star in the movie. It is helmed by Siva of ‘Viswasam' fame.