Rajit Kapoor feels Surekha Sikri was 'never given a great part', reveals this upset her a lot!

New Delhi: Actor Rajit Kapoor, who had worked with late actress Surekha Sikri in the film 'Mammo' expressed that according to him, she never got her due as a performer as she wasn't 'beautiful in the conventional sense'. In an interview with an entertainment portal, he revealed that she used to be quite affected by this for a while. However, she soon stopped fretting about it.

He told SpotboyE, "Unfortunately, not many people knew what a firehouse she was, that her theatre colleagues knew. I also know that good looks came in the way so often with her. She was never given a great part since she wasn’t beautiful in the conventional sense and that used to upset her a lot in the middle. But soon she stopped caring about it. A performer like her needs to be given a salute."

He also mentioned that he thinks of her as one of the most fantastic actors in the country. According to him, she saw stardom quite late with Balika Vadhu when she could've hit the big screens much earlier.

“I think she was one of the most fantastic actors we have had in the country and I feel bad since I don’t think she ever really got her due as a performer. She only came into the limelight pretty late with Balika Vadhu and became a household name. But she could do any role and the smallest part given to her would shine since she was a performer. From the small role in Saradari Begum to playing my nani in Mammo, I just saw the ease and effortlessness with which she performed and still made it starry,” he added.

Veteran actress and three-time National Award-winning performer Surekha Sikri passed away on Friday (July 16) morning at 7.30 am after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Surekha was 75 years old and was surrounded by her family during her last moments.

The actress played the matriarch, Kalyani Devi, in the popular TV show Balika Vadhu, which made her a household name. Surekha was awarded the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress thrice, for her spectacular performances in films Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhaai Ho (2018).