Rajkummar Rao wraps up shooting for Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed'

New Delhi: Actor Rajkummar Rao on Thursday announced that he has completed shooting for his upcoming film `Bheed`, directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rao shared an all smiles picture with Sinha from the film set and wrote, "And it's a Wrap #BHEED. Can't express in words how amazing I felt working with you my dearest @anubhavsinhaa sir. You're a gem of a person and a genius filmmaker. Is 'Bheed' me ek bohot acche dost mil gaye mujhe. love you sir."

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, 'Bheed' is touted as a socio-political drama, which was shot across Lucknow.

The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The 32-year-old actor also announced her wrap up from the film, earlier this week. 'Bheed' is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav's Benaras Mediaworks.