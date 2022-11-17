topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
RAJKUMMAR RAO

Rajkummar Rao named 'Man Icon of The Year' at Elle Awards

Rajkummar Rao is having a lovely night. The phenomenal actor who can make any character his very own was the toast of the evening at the recently concluded Awards when he was named 'Man Icon of The Year' at a glittering event held in Mumbai. The prestigious award is a celebration of inspiring icons with extraordinary achievements from different walks of life.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 12:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Rajkummar Rao named 'Man Icon of The Year' at Elle Awards

NEW DELHI: Rajkummar Rao is having a lovely night. The phenomenal actor who can make any character his very own was the toast of the evening at the recently concluded Awards when he was named 'Man Icon of The Year' at a glittering event held in Mumbai. The prestigious award is a celebration of inspiring icons with extraordinary achievements from different walks of life.

The national award-winning actor has had a busy year with 'Badhai Do' releasing in February and 'HIT The First Case' in July this year. While the actor's recently released 'Monica, O My Darling' continues to receive a raving response from the fans, the recent teaser from his next 'Guns & Gulaabs' is gaining him immense praise from them. His upcoming films are 'Bheed' and 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.

Live Tv

Rajkummar RaoElle awardsElle Awards 2022BollywoodMan Icon of The Year

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi changes the world order!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of 'Ground Water' of Landfill Sites
DNA Video
DNA: When the United Nations organization UNESCO was formed in 1945
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 16, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'PM Modi's policy' end the war?
DNA Video
DNA: Intel made the First Single-Chip Micro-Processor in 1971
DNA Video
DNA: What is the truth of Shraddha and Aftab's relationship?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are big companies laying off employees?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing population a burden or a boon for the earth?