Rajkummar Rao named 'Man Icon of The Year' at Elle Awards

NEW DELHI: Rajkummar Rao is having a lovely night. The phenomenal actor who can make any character his very own was the toast of the evening at the recently concluded Awards when he was named 'Man Icon of The Year' at a glittering event held in Mumbai. The prestigious award is a celebration of inspiring icons with extraordinary achievements from different walks of life.

The national award-winning actor has had a busy year with 'Badhai Do' releasing in February and 'HIT The First Case' in July this year. While the actor's recently released 'Monica, O My Darling' continues to receive a raving response from the fans, the recent teaser from his next 'Guns & Gulaabs' is gaining him immense praise from them. His upcoming films are 'Bheed' and 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.