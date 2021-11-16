हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa tie the knot: More pictures from dreamy wedding surfaces

Celebrity fashion designer Sabyasachi, who was the official wedding couturier, too dropped pictures from their wedding album on his Instagram album. For the wedding, Patralekhaa wore red while Rajkummar Rao donned a white outfit. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Chandigarh on November 15, 2021 (Monday). The duo shared their stunning pictures as groom and bride, announcing their wedding on social media. 

Sabyasachi wrote, "Classic and beautiful with personalised details to make it her own, the bride Patralekhaa wears a red tulle embroidered buti sari paired with an embroidered veil, that is inscribed with a Bengali verse penned by Sabyasachi for the couple to mark their special day."

Rajkummar Rao too shared pictures from his wedding on Instagram. "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband Patralekhaa. Here's to forever .. and beyond," he wrote. 

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa dated for more than 11 years before tying the knot. The duo have featured together in filmmaker Hansal Mehta's 2014 film Citylights and ALTBalaji series Bose: Dead/Alive. The duo came close on the sets of 'Citylights' and since then have been together. 

