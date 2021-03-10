Rajkummar Rao pens emotional note on mother’s fifth death anniversary, shares childhood pic

New Delhi: Actor Rajkummar Rao penned an emotional post remembering his mother on her fifth death anniversary on Wednesday (March 10).

Rajkummar shared an emotional post along with a throwback image of him sitting beside his mother. He wrote on Instagram, “It’s been 5 years, Maa, since you left us, but, there has not even been a single day since, wherein, I haven’t felt your presence. Nothing in this world would have been possible for me without your blessings and I know your blessings are still there with me. Mothers are the best and there is nothing in this world more valuable than a mother. I see you in every mother out there.”

He added, “Mujhe pata hai aap jahan bhi hain, khush hain aur papa aur aap milkar khoob baatein karte honge aur apna aashirwaad humein dete rehte honge. I'll always try and make you proud Mummy ji. Thank you, for teaching me the two valuable lessons- 1) Compassion 2)Too always have faith despite the unfriendly circumstances. I am proud to be your son ."

This is what the ‘Badhaai Do’ actor posted:

Rajkummar lost his mother in March 2016. As per reports, the actor was shooting for his film ‘Newton’ at the time. He lost his father Satyapal Yadav in September 2019.

On the work front, Rajkummar is geared up for the release of his upcoming horror comedy ‘Roohi’ on March 11. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in prominent roles. He also has Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Badhaai Do’ in the pipeline.