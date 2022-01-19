हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao to collaborate with Raj, DK for a new project

Actor Rajkummar Rao is all set to work with the famous filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for their next project.

Rajkummar Rao to collaborate with Raj, DK for a new project
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Rajkummar Rao is all set to work with the famous filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for their next project.

On Wednesday, Rajkummar took to Instagram and shared a picture with Raj and DK.

 

Alongside the image, he shared that the three of them have something exciting in store for the audience.

"Exciting beginnings. I'm so thrilled to start something very exciting with the most talented duo @rajanddk. Can't wait for you guys to watch it. Stay tuned for more," Rajkummar wrote.

This will be Rajkummar's second collaboration with Raj and DK post 'Stree', which the filmmaker duo had produced. 

 

