हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao: Want filmography I can be proud of after 50 years

Rajkummar says he wants every year to have some great films where he can play wonderful characters.

Rajkummar Rao: Want filmography I can be proud of after 50 years
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Rajkummar Rao has been tagged one of Indias best actors. He has been feted with the National Award and has essayed characters that have redefined the Bollywood hero. The actor shares the kind films he wants in his filmography.

In his 11-year Bollywood journey so far, Rajkummar has featured in many slice-of-life features including "Kai Po Che!", "Shahid", "Aligarh", "CityLights", "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Newton", "Stree" and "The White Tiger".

He says the pressure of Fridays doesn't make him feel insecure. "I feel very secure. I don't take the pressures of Fridays. I believe that there are some films that are for life -- some are meant for life and some for both box office as well as life, such as 'Stree'," the actor points out.

"I just want to do good films. That's the only way I want my filmography to be (made up of) films I can be proud of when I turn back after 50 years and say these are films, I have done and they are all special," he says.

The 36-year-old actor was recently seen in the horror comedy "Roohi". He has "Badhaai Do" and "Hum Do Humare Do" coming up. He says he wants every year to have some great films where he can play wonderful characters.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rajkummar RaoRajkummar Rao filmsRoohiBadhaai DoHum Do Humare DoNational award winner
Next
Story

Emraan Hashmi spills the beans on Mahesh Bhatt-Mukesh Bhatt split

Must Watch

PT14M

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day