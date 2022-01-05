Rajkummar Rao warns against fake email sent in his name to extort Rs 3 crore

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has fallen prey of online fraudster as a fake email was sent using his name in a bid to extort Rs 3 crore.

He has shared the screenshot of the mail in his Instagram Stories, and wrote, “#Fake guys please be careful of such fake people. I don’t know anyone named Saumya. They are using fake email ids and managers to con people.”

He shared a glimpse of the mail which read, “Hi Arjun, As per our last conversation to you and my manager Saumya, I hereby say that I agree to work in the said film titled Honeymoon package, which is being written by Mr Santosh Maskey and the director on the crew is Also Mr Santosh Maskey. As I am physically not present in Mumbai, I am sending this consent on mail."

It continued, "The process of signing and script narration, the hard copy of the mailed agreement would be done once we are in Mumbai. The agreement will come into effect only when the agreed signing amount of ₹3,10,000,00 (50% of the total fees) is credited to my bank account or as per My manager Saumya said you are giving me a 10,00,00 in cash and 3,00,000,00 by cheque. I am comfortable on 6th of January for the narration in Hyderabad Ramoji Studio. You, director & Producer, are invited here along with all above the mail, Regards, Rajkumar Rao. ”

Recently, he shared an unseen video of his wedding reception, Rajkummar was seen singing Maeri on stage and his bride Patralekhaa cheered for him with other guests.

On the work front, Rajkummar will be next seen in suspense thriller HIT-The First Case alongside Sanya Malhotra. The film will hit the theatres on May 20. He also has Badhaai Do along with Bhumi Pednekar.