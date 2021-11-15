Rajkummar Rao weds ladylove Patralekhaa, shares dreamy FIRST pics from ceremony!

New Delhi: Actor Rajkummar Rao finally tied the knot with his ladylove Patralekhaa and shared the pictures from his fairytale wedding ceremony on Instagram.

He also penned a beautiful caption for his wife, he wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond"

Take a look at his post:

Earlier a video of the couple proposing to each other during their engagement ceremony, followed by a romantic dance went viral on the internet.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had starred opposite each other in Hansal Mehta’s, Citylights. The two have also worked together for the web show, Bose: Dead/Alive.

Patralekhaa in an interview with Humans of Bombay had revealed that for Rajkummar it was love at first sight. He saw her in an ad film and thought of marrying her. She also revealed how big of a romantic the acclaimed actor is.

“He’d often go out of his way for me. Once, he was running late to see me, so he stopped the cab near the airport and ran all the way to Juhu! Not only that, but when we were earning very little, he surprised me with my favorite bag, which was ridiculously expensive," recounted Patralekhaa.

She further shared, "Years later, when we were in London, someone stole it! I remember calling him, sobbing, while he tried to calm me down. For me, the bag was all about the memories – he had bought it for me when he didn’t have much. That meant so much to me! Later, at our hotel, the exact same bag was waiting for me. These little things make me realise how lucky I am to have him".

Live TV