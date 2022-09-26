Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha cries inconsolably as she remembers him during prayer meet, says, ‘Meri toh zindagi chali gayi’

New Delhi: Famous comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21, 2022 leaving family, friends and fans grieving. He was undergoing treatment for heart attack in New Delhi’s All India Insititute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) since August 10, however, he could not be saved. He was 58 years old.

The late comedian’s family organized a prayer meeting in Mumbai in his memory which was attended by several noted celebrities from the industry including Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Johnny Lever, Kay Kay Menon, Ehsaan Qureshi and Sunil Pal among others.

Now a video from the prayer meet has emerged on social media in which his wife can be seen crying inconsolably when she is asked to say a few words about him. "Kya bolu. Kuch bolne ko ab raha he nahi. Meri toh zindagi chali gayi. Sab logo ne bahut prathnaye ki, doctors ne bhi bahut koshish ki. Hum sab ne bahut koshish ki. Lekin. Unhone hum sabko bahut hasaya. Upar jaakar bhi sabko hasa rahe honge. Khush rahe, shanti se rahe. Bahut bahut dhanyawad." (There is nothing left to say. My life has ended now. Everyone prayed for him, doctors also tried their best, we all tried our best. He made us all laugh and I am sure in heaven too he is making everyone laugh. Rest in peace. Thank you! His friends have supported us a lot), she can be heard saying in the video clip shared by Instant Bollywood.

Watch the video here-

Earlier, his daughter Antara had spoken with E-Times in which she revealed that he did not speak anything during his time at the hospital. She had also said that after this prayer meeting, they will go to his home in Kanpur and do a puja there. “We will be back in Delhi soon. A lot of rituals are in the offing. Kanpur was Dad's home. So, we have to do puja there too,” she told E-Times.

Raju Srivastava was cremated in the presence of friends and family at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi on September 22, 2022. His last rites were performed by son Ayushmaan.

The late comedian rose to fame with ‘Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ in the year 2005. Since then, he had a flourishing career in the film and television industry. Over the course of three decades, he featured in Hindi films such as ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, ‘Baazigar’, the remake of ‘Bombay to Goa’ and ‘Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya’. After his death, fellow comedian Ahsaan Qureshi revealed in an interview that Raju wanted to work on the sequel of ‘Bombay to Goa’ with all his fellow comedians.