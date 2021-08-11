हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

From heirloom handbags to casual staples, pick from Deepika Padukone's closet to make this Raksha Bandhan special!

With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, the latest collection holds some apt ethnic wear for rakhi festivities, and pieces that would make for great gifts!

From heirloom handbags to casual staples, pick from Deepika Padukone&#039;s closet to make this Raksha Bandhan special!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone recently announced a program launched by her mental health foundation, LiveLoveLaugh and ‘The Deepika Padukone Closet’ which is called ‘Frontline Assist’. It aims at providing mental health support for frontline workers affected by the pandemic. 

Deepika took to her social media account and shared, "#TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset The second edition of "Frontline Assist" is here! We are proud to direct proceeds from "The Deepika Padukone Closet" towards mental health support of our country's real heroes through our partnership with Sangath. Link in bio: www.deepikapadukone.com/closet

#TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset #FrontlineAssit @tlllfoundation @sangathindia" 

With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, the latest collection holds some apt ethnic wear for rakhi festivities, and pieces that would make for great gifts! From heirloom-worthy handbags and casual staples to trendy co-ord sets, there's a range of styles to choose from. 

On the work front, Deepika is busy with Pathan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Deepika Padukonedeepika padukone closetRaksha BandhanRakhiraksha bandhan 2021rakhi 2021Mental health
Next
Story

Beyonce speaks up about the toll tours have taken on her

Must Watch

PT6M52S

How will the security of Red Fort be on August 15?