From heirloom handbags to casual staples, pick from Deepika Padukone's closet to make this Raksha Bandhan special!

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone recently announced a program launched by her mental health foundation, LiveLoveLaugh and ‘The Deepika Padukone Closet’ which is called ‘Frontline Assist’. It aims at providing mental health support for frontline workers affected by the pandemic.

Deepika took to her social media account and shared, "#TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset The second edition of "Frontline Assist" is here! We are proud to direct proceeds from "The Deepika Padukone Closet" towards mental health support of our country's real heroes through our partnership with Sangath. Link in bio: www.deepikapadukone.com/closet

#TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset #FrontlineAssit @tlllfoundation @sangathindia"

With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, the latest collection holds some apt ethnic wear for rakhi festivities, and pieces that would make for great gifts! From heirloom-worthy handbags and casual staples to trendy co-ord sets, there's a range of styles to choose from.

On the work front, Deepika is busy with Pathan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.