Rakhi Sawant Cries Uncontrollably, Says 'Marriage With Adil Khan is in Danger'

NEW DELHI: Actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant recently suffered a setback with her mother Jaya Bheda's tragic demise. Jaya, 73, was battling cancer as well as a brain tumour and was getting treated at a Mumbai hospital. Her last rites were held in Mumbai, Oshiwara and several celebrities including Farah Khan and Rashami Desai were seen in attendance.

Rakhi was on Wednesday papped coming out of her gym in Mumbai and the actress broke into tears while talking to the paparazzi. Rakhi, who announced her marriage to Adil Khan Durrani on social media, told camerapersons that her marriage is in trouble. She was heard saying that 'marriage is not a joke' as she cried inconsolably before the cameras.

"My marriage is in danger, there is a lot of disturbance in my life, my marriage is in danger. I don’t understand anything and therefore I cannot tell you in detail about it but everything will be disclosed soon. Even my mother died. Why don’t you kill me, god?" the actress said.

"Marriage is not a joke. What will one get by interfering in my married life? Please I beg don’t destroy my wedding," she said.

Rakhi had earlier hinted that Adil had cheated on her while she was away doing Bigg Boss Marathi. The actress had told ETimes, "We are husband and wife and still staying together. But a lot is happening between us that I don't want to reveal now. I shall open the cards when the time is right. I want to remain married to Adil and I am sure about that. I have seen a few things that make me feel that a lot has happened. I have seen them on Adil's phone. It's now on my phone too. I saw it in person as well."

For the unversed, Rakhi and Adil tied the knot in May 2022 as per the documents. The marriage, however, became public earlier this year.