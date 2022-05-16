Rakhi Sawant finds love again, boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani gifts her BMW car

MUMBAI: Bollywood 'item girl' and actress Rakhi Sawant is known for grabbing eyeballs because of her controversial statements or relationships.

During her stint on 'Bigg Boss 15', Rakhi hogged all the attention after she introduced Ritesh Singh as her husband. Her marriage had become the highlight of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'. Rakhi had announced her marriage on social media a few years and had also shared a few photos of her, dressed as a bride. However, she had given few details of her husband. She chose Bigg Boss 15 to introduce Ritesh to the world.

However, after the show ended, Rakhi released a statement on social media announcing their separation. The duo even accepted that they were never legally married as Ritesh was was still married to his estranged first wife.

Now, it appears that Rakhi has found love again and has confirmed dating dating Adil Khan Durrani. She has been sharing videos with Adil on her Instagram handle. Recently, Rakhi shared a video of driving a BMW and thanked him for giving her a surprise.

She wrote, "Thank you so much my dear friend @ shellylather raj bhai and @adil_khandurrani for giving me such a great surprise!! Thanks a ton means a lot to me!! God bless."

Recently, Rakhi attended an award function and from there she made a video call to her boyfriend and showed him to the media. When the paps demanded she even kissed him on video call.

She introduced him to paparazzi, saying, "Meet my sweetheart Adil. Kya aap chahte hain ke hum dono ki jodi jaaye Bigg Boss mein? (Do you want our jodi to go in Bigg Boss?). He is my boyfriend."

Live TV