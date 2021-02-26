हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rakhi sawant

Rakhi Sawant's cancer-stricken mother thanks Salman Khan and Sohail Khan in video from hospital - Watch

Several celebrities such as former Bigg Boss contestants Jasleen Matharu, Bandgi Kalra, Puneesh, singer Kanika Kapoor, Sofia Hayat and Devoleena Bhattacharjee amongst others wished Rakhi Sawant's mother a speedy recovery. Also, Kashmera Shah and Sambhavana Seth visited her mother in the hospital. 

Rakhi Sawant&#039;s cancer-stricken mother thanks Salman Khan and Sohail Khan in video from hospital - Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 fame Rakhi Sawant had revealed on the show that her mother Jaya Bheda is battling cancer and needs to be operated soon. After the reality show got over, Rakhi's first post on social media was her ailing mother's heart-breaking pictures as she had shaved off her head. 

Rakhi Sawant's mom is undergoing cancer treatment. She recently dropped a video from the hospital where Jaya Bheda can be seen thanking superstar Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan for helping them in this hour of need. 

Rakhi Sawant too can be seen standing alongside her mother. 

Jaya Bheda has a tumour of the gallbladder which turned cancerous. She is undergoing Chemotherapy at present and post that surgery will take place. 

Several celebrities such as former Bigg Boss contestants Jasleen Matharu, Bandgi Kalra, Puneesh, singer Kanika Kapoor, Sofia Hayat and Devoleena Bhattacharjee amongst others wished Rakhi Sawant's mother a speedy recovery.

Also, Kashmera Shah and Sambhavana Seth visited her mother in the hospital. 

Sometime back, when Rakhi's mother made an appearance on Bigg Boss 14 through a video call, she was in the hospital and had informed her daughter about it. Rakhi broke down learning about her mother's health and even told other housemates that her mom is not well.

Rakhi's brother Rakesh Sawant too in several interviews had confirmed their mother's ill health and cancer treatment. 

Here's wishing her mother a speedy recovery!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
rakhi sawantrakhi sawant motherGall Bladder CancerCancerTumourGall Bladder TumourBigg Boss 14Chemotherapy
Next
Story

TV couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta turn producers for serial ‘Udaariyan’

Must Watch

PT2M58S

DNA: India defeats England by 10 wickets at Narendra Modi Stadium