Rakhi Sawant's mother undergoes cancer treatment, Bigg Boss 14 star shares heartbreaking pics from home

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 finalist and controversy queen Rakhi Sawant recently took to her Instagram handle and shared heartbreaking pictures of her mother Jaya Bheda having shaved off her hair. Rakhi's mom is undergoing cancer treatment.

Rakhi Sawant wrote in the caption: Please pray for mom, she is undergoing cancer treatment.

Jaya Bheda has a tumour in her gallbladder which turned cancerous and can't be operated on. The doctors will begin chemotherapy soon.

Several celebrities such as former Bigg Boss contestants Jasleen Matharu, Bandgi Kalra, Puneesh, singer Kanika Kapoor, Sofia Hayat and Devoleena Bhattacharjee amongst others wished Rakhi Sawant's mother a speedy recovery.

Sometime back, when Rakhi's mother made an appearance on Bigg Boss 14 through a video call, she was in the hospital and had informed her daughter about it. Rakhi broke down learning about her mother's health and even told other housemates that her mom is not well.

Rakhi's brother Rakesh Sawant too in several interviews had confirmed about their mother's ill health and cancer treatment.