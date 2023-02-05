Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan hits back after latter's 'Mujhe Fridge Mein Nahi Jana' controversial remark

NEW DELHI: Less than a month after making an announcement of her marriage to beau and businessman Adil Khan Durrani, the controversy queen broke down in front of the paps and hinted at her husband for cheating on her. Rakhi also claimed that a woman has caused havoc in their marital life and has been blackmailing Adil. Rakhi, who is also known as a Bigg Boss star, was in complete tears and told the media that she is threatening the woman to stay away from her and her husband. She also requested the paps to not interview her husband Adil as she doesn't want him to gain any publicity through her.

Now, her husband Adil took to social media and shared a lengthy note reacting to Rakhi Sawant's allegations of cheating on her. He accused her of mistreating him too. Sharing the message on his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Doesn't mean if I don't talk about a woman back I am wrong. It's only because I respect my religion and I have learned to respect women," he wrote.

He added, "The day I open my mouth and speak what I am going through and what is she doing with me she can't even open her mouth after that. So the only reason she wants to come every day and tell people that Adil is bad bad and bad."

In her statement to the media, Rakhi had said that Adil has another woman in his life. She had added that she doesn't want to end up in a 'fridge'. Adil reacted to that statement of hers as well. "The way she tell's I'll be in fridge even I can say I don't want to be Sushant Singh Rajput." Reacting to her statement that she introduced him to the media and different stars, he said, "A sensible guy like me who stood for her who give her a life style and everything easy to tell he didn't come with 1 rupee to Mumbai. Hats off to you nice exit plan but not smart enough," he wrote.

Adil added that Rakhi has asked media not to cover him anymore as he would tell them the truth. "'Main hero be banana janti houn zero be (I can make you are hero or a zero), media I will hold your legs don't go to Adil'. Why? Because he will come up with facts. Why are you afraid of that?"

Speaking to the media earlier this week, Rakhi had said, "Through you all, I would like to warn the girl in Adil's life, who took advantage of the situation, when I was in Bigg Boss Marathi 4. I won't take her name, but when the time is right, I will show all their photos. Adil made me remain silent about our marriage for eight months because of his affair with that woman. I was silent till now. He denied our marriage, and later because of media he got scared and accepted our wedding." She added she will not let Adil divorce her for his alleged girlfriend.

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani got married in secret in July last year. They revealed their marriage to the world last month.