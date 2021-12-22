Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh admits he's not divorced his first wife, alleges 'woh do baar bhaag chuki hai'

New Delhi: Controversial celebrity Rakhi Sawant's personal life got public when she and her husband Ritesh decided to participate in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Ritesh and Rajiv Adatia were evicted from the show.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rakhi's husband Ritesh opened up on his personal life and accepted that the controversial actress is not is legal wife as he's yet to get a divorce from his first wife Snigdha. He alleged that his first estranged wife is not willing to sign the papers. "Woh do baar mere yahaan se bhaag chuki hai jiske saath bhi, bhaagne ke baad mera usse koi contact nahi tha, maine divorce file kar liya hai halanki yeh divorce papers pe sign nahi kar rahi hai," he said.

Snigdha had previously accused Ritesh of being a woman beater and called him brutal. “Bigg Boss ki journey agar aap logon ne dekhi hogi toh shayad aapne dekha hoga. Aisa mera dual personality toh hai nahi, yeh spam phaila rahi hai. Waise husband ke saath aap kyun rehna chahengi itne din tak? Koi bhi samajhdaar ladki ek din bhi na rahe," he said.

“Hum logon ne ishwar ko sakshi maan ke ek doosre ko pati patni sweekar kiya hai. Kahin hum logon ne court marriage abhi ki nahi hai," he said about marrying Rakhi Sawant. He alleged that Snigdha is not signing the divorce papers. "Yeh de nahi rahi, halanki yeh apni life mein bohot khush hai. Jiske saath rehna hai, reh rahi hai. Bachcha bhi iske paas hai, paise bhi iske paas hai. Somehow, iski life toh settled hai. Meri life isne jaan bujh ke barbaad karke rakhi hai taaki yeh na kahin jaa sake aur kuch kar bhi na sake," Ritesh claimed.

In the same interview, Ritesh alleged that he and Rakhi will have a proper wedding where her industry colleagues will be invited once his first wife gives him divorce.