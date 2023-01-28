Rakhi Sawant's Mother Dies After Prolonged Battle With Cancer, Brain Tumour

NEW DELHI: Actor Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda, who was battling cancer and was hospitalised a few weeks ago, is no more. As per reports, Jaya breathed her last on January 28 at a Mumbai hospital, where she was undergoing treatment for brain tumour and cancer.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the news on social media writing, "#RakhiSawant's mother #Jaya passes away in #Mumbai after a prolonged battle with #cancer." Rakhi has been sharing her mother's health condition with her fans regularly. She had informed that her mother had not been keeping well since last few years. In fact, the actress had made the revelation about her mother's cancer when she was locked in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

A couple of days ago, Rakhi had dropped an emotional video where she divulged about her mother’s condition. She urged all the fans to pray for her mom’s health as she is battling cancer and brain tumour. She was spotted visiting her mother at Mumbai Taj Memorial Cancer Hospital several times.