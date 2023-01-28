topStoriesenglish2566717
NewsLifestylePeople
RAKHI SAWANT

Rakhi Sawant's Mother Dies After Prolonged Battle With Cancer, Brain Tumour

Actor and Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer and brain tumour, passed away on Saturday.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 10:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Rakhi Sawant's Mother Dies After Prolonged Battle With Cancer, Brain Tumour

NEW DELHI: Actor Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda, who was battling cancer and was hospitalised a few weeks ago, is no more. As per reports, Jaya breathed her last on January 28 at a Mumbai hospital, where she was undergoing treatment for brain tumour and cancer. 

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the news on social media writing, "#RakhiSawant's mother #Jaya passes away in #Mumbai after a prolonged battle with #cancer." Rakhi has been sharing her mother's health condition with her fans regularly. She had informed that her mother had not been keeping well since last few years. In fact, the actress had made the revelation about her mother's cancer when she was locked in the Bigg Boss 14 house. 

A couple of days ago, Rakhi had dropped an emotional video where she divulged about her mother’s condition. She urged all the fans to pray for her mom’s health as she is battling cancer and brain tumour. She was spotted visiting her mother at Mumbai Taj Memorial Cancer Hospital several times. 

Live Tv

rakhi sawantrakhi Sawant mother demiseJaya SawantAdil KhanRakhi Sawant husbandRakhi Sawant marriage

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Republic's victory over Republic
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 26, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?