Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh announces that she has tested negative for Covid-19

Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday tweeted that she has tested negative for Covid-19, adding she is excited to start 2021 with good health and positivity. 

Rakul Preet Singh announces that she has tested negative for Covid-19
Credit: Instagram/ @rakulpreet

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday tweeted that she has tested negative for Covid-19, adding she is excited to start 2021 with good health and positivity. 

"Happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID-19. I am feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Can't wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity. PS: let's be responsible, wear masks and take all precautions," read the statement Rakul posted on Twitter. 

"Thank you for all the love," she wrote along with the note. 

On December 22, Rakul had shared that she has tested positive for Covid-19. 

She had written: "I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon. Request everyone who met me kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and please stay safe."  

The actress had just started shooting for the film "Mayday". She stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The actress will be seen in the role of a pilot. This is her second film with Ajay after "De De Pyaar De".

 

