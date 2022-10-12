Rakul Preet Singh celebrates birthday with Arjun, Malaika, Bhumi and Jackky in London – SEE PICS

New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh is one such actress who never fails to amaze her fans with her looks and outfits. The diva celebrated her 32nd birthday on October 10, 2022 in London. The party was attended by her friends from the film industry including actors like Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar among others. Her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani was also there in the party. As the ‘Yaariyan’ actress dropped pictures from the celebrations, she could be seen cutting a big cake in the video. The cake was decorated with strawberries and she pretended to eat the massive slice all by herself. The actress looked hilarious as she cut the cake.

Along with the video, Rakul also shared a picture with all her friends in which Malaika, Arjun, Jackky and Bhumi were seen among several other people. “What’s a bday without mouthful of cake,” she wrote in the caption. Fans of the actress also chimed into the comments section and wished her a very happy birthday.

Actress Sargun Mehta also wished her on birthday. “Happy Birthday,” she wrote with a cake emoji and a smiley.

See the post here

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh is all geared up for her upcoming film ‘Doctor G’ opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is based on the life of a male gynaecologist and is all set to release on October 14, 2022. The film also stars ‘Delhi Crime’ star Shefali Shah in a prominent role. She made her debut in the Hindi film industry with 2014 youth film ‘Yaariyan’ alongside Himansh Kohli. Apart from Bollywood, she also works in Tamil and Telugu language films.