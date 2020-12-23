हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh celebrates 'sweet 16'; watch

Rakul on Tuesday (December 22) had tweeted on her verified account that she has tested positive for Covid-19. She added that she has quarantined herself.

Rakul Preet Singh celebrates &#039;sweet 16&#039;; watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/rakulpreet

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh has garnered a fan following of 16 million on Instagram. She thanked her fans for all the love.

Rakul posted a clip on Instagram, celebrating her 16 million following.

"And we turn SWEET 16 !! cannot thank you all enough for all the love and support… here is to making sure I give my best every day to never disappoint you. Promise to keep working hard . Lots and lots of love to each one of you. stay safe," she wrote as caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

 

Rakul on Tuesday (December 22) had tweeted on her verified account that she has tested positive for Covid-19. She added that she has quarantined herself.

The actress had just started shooting for the film 'MayDay'. She stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn.

 

  • 1,00,99,066Confirmed
  • 1,46,444Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

