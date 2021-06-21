Rakul Preet Singh dismisses claims of not having work in Telugu film industry

New Delhi: Actress Rakul Preet Singh recently reacted to a news report that claimed she has no work in Telugu film industry as ‘she is preoccupied with back-to-back projects in Hindi.’

The ‘De De Pyaar De’ actress took to her Twitter account on Sunday (June 20) to dismiss the report as false. The actress claimed she never said anything like that and used the hashtag ‘anythingforheadlines’.

“I wonder when I said this Friends there are only 365 days in a year and if you can help in adjusting more than 6 films that iam doing right now then plz help my team. #anythingforheadlines,” tweeted the 30 years old.

Rakul started her acting career in 2009 with Kannada film ‘Arati’ and had later worked in multiple Tamil and Telugu films, before making her Bollywood debut in 2014 with college drama ‘Yaariyan’.

Rakul’s last Telugu film was Check which released in 2020. Nithiin and Priya Prakash Varrier were also part of the film that failed to impress the audience.

The actress's latest film was Netflix’s family comedy ‘Sardaar Ka Grandson’ which starred Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta.

Rakul will next be seen in Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G, Ajay Devgn's Mayday and Indra Kumar and Ronnie Screwvala-produced ‘Chhatriwali’.