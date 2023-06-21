Rakul Preet Singh Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Yoga Session - Watch

New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh is one actress who has always ruled the hearts of the masses with her prettiness and elegance. Indeed her fitness is the reason behind her ever-glowing and enchanting presence and to maintain the same the actress puts her effort into fitness in which Yoga plays a very important role. Marking International Yoga Day, Rukul took a moment to accumulate all the glimpses of her Yoga journey while expressing the importance of Yoga to her fans.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Rakul shared some glimpses of her Yoga sessions on her social media with a voice-over narration in the background acknowledging the importance of Yoga in one's life. She further jotted down the caption, "Yoga is a balance of life .. a connection of mind , body and soul, a feeling of being one with the consciousness .. yoga is a way of life !! Wishing all of you a #happyinternationalyogaday and a big thankyouuuuuu always for @anshukayoga for guiding me through this path of enlightenment"

Moreover, Having left everyone stunned by her prettiness, Rakul is currently garnering love from all across for her brilliant performance in her recently released film, 'I Love You'. The actress has proved her mettle as an actor on the screen yet again in the film and is garnering praises for her amazing screen presence and stepping into the character with such ease.

On the work front, Rakul will be next seen in ‘Indian 2’ starring alongside Kamal Haasan.