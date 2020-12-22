Rakul Preet Singh tests coronavirus positive, remains in 'quarantine'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, last seen shooting for her upcoming film ‘Mayday’ announced on Tuesday (December 22) that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to social media to inform her friends and followers that she is doing fine.

Rakul Singh posted a simple black poster with the announcement on it in white text and captioned the post with a smiley emoji. In the poster she wrote “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon. Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and Please stay safe.”

Take a look at her post below:

Prior to the ‘Mayday’ shoot, the actress had taken a trip to the Maldives with her family for a vacation. Rakul Singh was excited to get started with the shoot for Ajay Devgn’s film starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Rakul Preet Singh made her Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar's 2014 film Yaariyan. On the work front she has a busy schedule ahead with the shoot of ‘Mayday’ and will next be seen in Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ and Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-fi film 'Ayaalan'.